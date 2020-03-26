Prayer and Fasting for PNG

Prime Minister, James Marape, wife Rachael, and other dignitaries attended the Fasting and Prayer Day at the Six Mile Tabernacle of Prayer Church yesterday (March 25) morning.

The less than-a-hundred crowd included guests and Leaders from the mainline churches.

The Prime Minister also launched and dedicated yesterday (Wednesday, 25th March 2020) as the first day of prayer and fasting against the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Prayer and Fasting Day began with invited guest filing into the churches while maintaining social distancing and elbow bumping as a precautionary measure to the coronavirus outbreak.

Leading the way was Prime Minster, James Marape and while Rachael.

The morning service was attended by selected church leaders from the mainline churches, parliamentarians and invited guests.

PM Marape said, these 21 days of prayer and fasting should be a time to give our lives to God and thank him for his abundant blessings.

Papua New Guinea is very fortunate not to have local transmissions of the deadly coronavirus at this stage.

Marape said that the country should uphold its stand as a true Christian country.

Scriptural Explanation of Prayer and Fasting, Reverend Joseph Walters, urged every pastor, priest and Christian to pray for the country during this time of chaos and uncertainty.

“Today, (Wednesday, 25th March 2020) my fasting begins.” This is what the Prime Minister said as he walked out of the six mile Tabernacle Prayer Church with his wife Rachel Marape.

By Michelle Steven – EMTV News – Port Moresby