PPL IDENTIFIES 65,000 UNREGISTERED CUSTOMERS

By Lorraine Jimal

About 65,000 unregistered customers have been identified by PNG Power Limited through its amnesty program, said PPL Acting Chief Commercial Officer Kingston Albert.

Mr. Albert made this announcement in a press conference recently in Port Moresby.

He explained that the program was designed to identify illegal power consumers and those who are registered but do not pay their bills.

“Through this initiative, we hope that people will come forward in the next phase to work with us and move away from stealing power.” Mr. Albert said.

He warned that if PPL catches those illegal power consumers, they will face the full force of the law as stealing is a crime.

The program will be carried out in seven main centers, including Lae, Kokopo, Mt Hagen, Goroka, and Madang.

After completing phases one and two, they have continued to improve the program over time.

“We have developed and learned from each phase, trying to improve the way we run the program. This year, we have partnered with MiBank,” Albert explained.

He mentioned that the partnership would allow PPL and Mi Bank to register customers with Mi Bank and enable them to pay bills without having to travel to the PNG Power office.

MiBank has already registered 5,000 customers through their applications and they will continue to register more.

Meanwhile, the PNG Power amnesty project, in partnership with MiBank won the prestigious Collaboration Learning Adaption Award.

PPL was selected as the best among hundreds of entries worldwide, and this award affirms the power of partnership, innovation, and commitment to creating solutions that truly matter for the communities.