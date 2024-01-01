INNOVATION PNG EVENT TO BE HOSTED IN 2025

By Parker Tambua

The 3rd edition of the Innovation PNG event, which will be hosted in Port Moresby in March, 2025, will focus on how to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Papua New Guinea.

Other topics which will be covered during the two-day event, which starts on the 27th of March at the Stanley Hotel, are cyber-security, digitalisation and government, connectivity and cloud services, fintech and more

The event will be hosted by the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce, and Business Advantage International.

Publishing Director for Business Advantage PNG, Andrew Wilkins said, though AI has become very powerful, it has failed in some countries. Wilkins said Innovation PNG 2025, provides an opportunity for how PNG can discuss on how to make AI safe and robust.

“If you look at what has happened over the last 3 years around the world, one of the most exciting developments is AI,” Wilkins said.

“What could PNG do to harness the power of AI. We already find it bait into our phones, laptops, it is starting to become a part of Microsoft products, apples, smartphones and so on.

“How can we use it, and more importantly, how can we avoid some of the pitfalls that other people around the world, failed with AI.

“Though we hear very successful stories with AI, there are a lot of things that have not gone quite right. For example, lawyers in Australia used AI to compile legal briefs, and then found that all the laws applicable are US laws. So we are looking at how we can harness that in PNG.”

Wilkins said cyber-security has become a big issue around the world and cybercrime is something PNG must have strategies for. Despite the challenges faced with cybercrimes, Wilkins praised financial institutions in PNG for rising to the challenge. However he said everyone should be well equipped to handle such problems and Innovation PNG would be a great platform to discuss more on that.