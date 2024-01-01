PNG FIRST AIRBUS A220 CAPTAIN

Air Niugini’s Captain Beverley Pakii has made history as the first female Papua New Guinean Airbus A220 Captain after completing her type rating with distinction in Montreal, Canada on Monday.

She is also the first Papua New Guinean female pilot to be certified for the new aircraft that will be arrived in September next year, coinciding with Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence anniversary celebrations.

Captain Pakii, along with two other Air Niugini pilots, began the Initial A220 Pilot training in Canada as part of the aircraft’s Entry into Service (EIS).

She is also the first female jet captain and Dash 8 captain in Papua New Guinea, having progressed through Air Niugini’s pilot cadet program. Earlier in her career, Captian Pakii was the first Air Niugini female captain to lead an all-female crew on a flight.

The team is under the Air Niugini’s Executive Manager of Flight Training and Standards, Captain Timothy (Tico) Narara, who is responsible for training Air Niugini pilots for A220 flights.

The 4-week course in Montreal was an Airbus course with strict prerequisites and conditions. It comprised of 5 days of ground school, 5 Fixed training device (FTD) sessions and 8 Full Flight Simulator (FFS) sessions, which includes the check ride.

“Captain Pakii passed her check with distinction on Monday the 18th of November, making her the first Papua New Guinean to receive a type rating on the A220,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer, Gary Seddon, congratulated Captain Pakii and the Air Niugini team in Canada. “This is a wonderful day for Air Niugini and for aviation in Papua New Guinea. This is a testament to the work that is going on behind the scenes and around the clock, to bring these new aircraft to the people of PNG.” Seddon said.

Captain Pakii is still in Canada with the other pilots, who are part of the Air Niugini project team for the A220 and will work closely with other departments within the organization for a smooth introduction for the A220.