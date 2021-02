Share the News











The Police Headquarters was temporarily shut down midday today for disinfection.

Police Minister, William Onglo in a statement said that was a Directive by Deputy Police Commissioner, Donald Yamasombi following confirmed cases of covid19 at the Police Head Quarters.

The Minister said this should not cause any confusions or alarm with Police Stations across the country, Police Headquarters staff will resume work on Thursday.

A contractor has been engaged to disinfect the building.