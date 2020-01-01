24.8 C
Port Moresby
July 11, 2020

Crime News

Police Files Not Ready on Kaore Case

by Theckla Gunga452

Police are yet to complete court documents for accused PNGDF Soldier, Murray Oa who was charged for the violent assault of his partner, Debbie Koare.

It is alleged that 33-year old Oa brutally beat up Kaore at their house at the Goldie River Training Depot in June.

The attack was captured on camera and the video posted on social media. Oa is seen head butting Kaore twice before striking her with a hot iron.

Kaore reported the matter to the Family and Sexual Violence Unit which led to Oa’s arrest.

This morning Oa appeared for second mention before the Waigani Committal Court from a District Court Bail of K1200.

He was told his court files were not completed and Magistrate Tracy Ganaii adjourned the case to August 11th.

Meanwhile, it is a common practice where police are given three months to complete court files and in the case, that police fail to do so, the defence lawyers can apply for the matter to be struck out.

Theckla Gunga
graduated with an Arts Degree from the University of Papua New Guinea, with majors in Journalism and Public Relations. Her passion in news gathering lies in reporting on Crime and Court stories. She is into her third year reporting with EMTV and loves the challenge of being in a once male dominated field.

