NASFUND LAUNCHES EMPLOYER TO EMPLOYER DISCOUNT PROGRAM

The National Superannuation Fund Limited (Nasfund) has launched its latest initiative, the Employer-to-Employer Discount Program, aimed at benefiting all registered and contributing employers of the Fund. This program extends from the Nasfund Membership Discount Program and marks a significant step forward in industry innovation.

During the Fund’s inaugural CEO’s Business Breakfast in March, Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Sharma introduced the Employer-to-Employer Discount Program, emphasizing its importance in supporting over 2,000 employers across Papua New Guinea.

Mr Sharma highlighted the need for parity in benefits, after recognizing that the current benefits are member-centric, employers contributing a mandatory 8.4% do not enjoy similar advantages.

CEO Sharma officially launched the program yesterday and acknowledges the support of exclusive partners. He expressed gratitude to Pacific International Hospital (PIH), Badili Hardware Limited, Brian Bell Group, Hardware Haus Limited, Lamana Hotel, Airways Hotel, Theodist Limited, and Digitec ICT Limited for their commitment to supporting Nasfund employers.

As part of this program, Nasfund’s registered and contributing employers must acquire an Employer Identification (ID) card and a copy of their employer registration certificate from Nasfund. With these documents in hand, they can access substantial discounts when making purchases or conducting business transactions on behalf of their organization at the Nasfund’s exclusive partners.

Businesses who are interested to participate should email the Nasfund Marketing team at marketing@nasfund.com.pg for more information.