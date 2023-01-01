PNG PORTS SPONSORS U17 OCEANIA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

PNG Ports Corporation Limited has been named the bronze sponsor of the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) U17 Oceania Championship that will be held in Port Moresby from 2nd to the 7th of October 2023.

Officer in Charge of PNG Ports, Ian Hayden-Smart, said PNG Ports was pleased to be part of the Championship as part of its commitment to invest in youth development and sports tourism.

“As part of PNG Ports’ social responsibility program, this investment is part of our drive to contribute to the growth and development of sports, as well as showcase our country to visitors,” said Mr Hayden- Smart.

“PNG Ports see’s youth development as a positive step towards national development, and supports the mobilization of young people in an international event such as this.”

“PNG Ports hopes that, with this support, we help at least one young person, whether from PNG or another competing team, achieve their dream to be an elite basketball player,” he said.

Australia is the defending champion for both men and women’s competition held in 2019 in New Caledonia.

For this year, Australia, New Zealand, PNG and Samoa will be fielding teams in both competitions while Guam will be taking part in the men’s competition only.