August 3, 2021

PNG Ports makes K26 million advance taxation payment

by Theckla Gunga208

State-Owned Enterprise PNG Ports has made an advance payment of over 26 million kina to the Internal Revenue Commission. The payment is for provincial taxes for the remaining months of 2020.

State Enterprise Minister William Duma says this is a reflection of a strong management team.

The presentation of over K26 million as advanced taxation means a positive impact on our growing economy. Especially for PNG Ports being the front liner at the Shipping Front and having to work through the COVID -19 restrictions.

PNG Ports also becomes the first State-Owned Entity to launch a 30-year- infrastructure Master Plan.

Recently, signed an MOA with the Australian Government and secured 26.2 million kina for the upgrading of its 15 ports.

