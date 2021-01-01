Padlock Case Put to Rest

The man that hit headlines in the Padlock case of 2018 has been sentenced to Life in Prison.

The National Court in Buimo, Morobe Province sentenced Robin Godwin Audari Borezi on the 30th of July 2021.

On the 28th of July 2021, the same Court found Borezi guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of grievous bodily harm.

Bozeri was arrested in 2018 for closing his sister-in-law’s genitals with a padlock.

Police became aware of the situation when the victim reported it to them.

Bozeri, from Northern Province, is serving his sentence at Buimo Correctional Facility in Lae.