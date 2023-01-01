PNG DOING WELL IN SPORTS

Australian Opposition Leader in the senate and shadow minister for foreign affairs Simon Birmingham who led a delegation into the country to Goroka last week to visit the health facilitates said Papua New Guinea has lots of opportunities.

He said sport is another way of reducing lawlessness as Papua new Guineans love Rugby League.

Following the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s wish and intension to see PNG enter NRL as the 18th team have also secured political momentum and support from Australian Opposition Leader Simon Birmingham and Honorable Josh Burns federal member for Macnamara and chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Human rights and Aid.

Mr Burns also supported the initiative of Prime Minister Albanese said sport is a genuine way to build ties between two nations.

“The love of Rugby League is something that we share between Papua New Guinea and Australia,” Burns said.

“As Prime Minister said in his visit, we want to see an NRL team based in Port Moresby. It will show the strength and development of Papua New Guinea and the talent that you have in offering to your players,” he added.

He said in Melbourne Justin Olam, is highly respected as PNG’s great ambassador.

Mr Burns said Olam embraced the PNG NRL school boy rugby league development program and must be carried out in all schools in PNG to produce more rugby stars.

Opposition leader Birmingham revealed that PNG Hunters are doing well in the second tier Queensland Cup by winning the premiership in 2017 and it will be good to see PNG joining Australia as its 18th team in the NRL.