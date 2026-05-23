PNG BARRAMANDIS CONGRATULATED ON ICC MEN’S T20 WORLD CUP EAP QUALIFIER SUCCESS





Boroko Motors and ISUZU have congratulated the PNG Barramandis, coaching staff, selectors, and Cricket Papua New Guinea following their successful campaign at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier League.

Speaking on behalf of ISUZU and Boroko Motors, National Sales and Marketing Manager, Donovan Brooks praised the team for being crowned League Champions and acknowledged the achievement as a proud moment for PNG cricket.

“This is an outstanding achievement and a proud moment for Papua New Guinea.”

“The team’s performances throughout the tournament demonstrated incredible determination, discipline, and talent, and we are honored to play a small part in supporting the continued growth of cricket in PNG through the Boroko Motors ISUZU Men’s T20 Smash sponsorship.” Said Brooks.

Boroko Motors is the major sponsor of the ISUZU T20 Smash competition, which continues to play an important role in developing local talent and creating pathways for Papua New Guinean cricketers to progress onto the international stage.

Mr. Brooks highlighted the emergence of young players during the tournament, describing their performances as an encouraging sign for the future of cricket in PNG.

“It is especially exciting to see emerging local talent such as Aue Oru, Ryan Ani, and Lega Siaka stepping onto the international stage, with Aue Oru already making such an impressive impact.”

“This highlights the importance of developing pathways and opportunities for young Papua New Guinean players, and we are proud that the competition continues to contribute to identifying and nurturing future Barramandis representatives.” said Brooks.

The PNG Barramandis finished on top of the standings to secure the League Champion title against strong regional opposition, further strengthening PNG’s position within the East Asia Pacific region.

“To finish on top of the standings and secure the League Champion title against strong regional competition is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the hard work being done across all levels of cricket in PNG,” Said Brooks.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the coaching staff, selectors, administrators, and everyone involved in supporting the national team’s success. “We look forward to continuing this exciting journey together and supporting the future success of PNG cricket,” said Brooks.



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