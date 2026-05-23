DPM HOSTS INFORMATION SESSION FOR JAPAN DEVELOPMENT SERVICE PROGRAM

The Department of Personnel Management (DPM), in collaboration with the Japan Development Service Co. Ltd, recently hosted an information session on the Japan Development Service (JDS) Program.

The session aimed to inform government Human Resource (HR) Managers and Staff Development and Training Officers about scholarship opportunities available to public servants.

DPM Executive Manager for Capacity Building and Development, Agnes Tamate, emphasised the critical need for continuous training and development of public servants in response to evolving government priorities and the increasing demand for skilled professionals.

“Continuously upgrading our workforce is essential to achieving our national development goals.”

“Investing in training ensures that public servants are equipped with the latest knowledge and skills, ultimately enhancing the quality-of-service delivery to our citizens.” Said Tamate.

The Department acknowledges that timely preparation and proper planning are essential for public servants intending to apply for scholarship programs such as JDS.

In recent years, it has been observed that many HR practitioners have limited awareness of eligibility requirements, application procedures, and program expectations.

The information session therefore provided a critical platform to address these knowledge gaps, offering comprehensive guidance to HR Officers ahead of the official opening of applications.

The session also highlighted opportunities not only in Japan but in other partner countries offering similar scholarship programs.

Manager for Public Service Staff Training (PSST) and Career and Advisory Services (CNA), Eileen Wahe, reaffirmed DPM’s role in ensuring compliance with scholarship requirements and General Order No. 6 (GO6).

“DPM plays a key role in ensuring that all scholarship applications comply with established requirements and policies. By clearly outlining program objectives and eligibility criteria, we are enabling HR Officers to effectively support their staff throughout the application process,” said Wahe.

The session covered key areas including clarification of program objectives, detailed eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, and the responsibilities of participating organizations in supporting successful candidates undertaking overseas studies.

This initiative forms part of DPM’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the capacity of the Papua New Guinea Public Service, promoting a culture of continuous professional development, and ensuring that the Government is equipped to effectively respond to future challenges.