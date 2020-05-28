Prime Minister James Marape has reiterated that K28 million used for the UBS Loan Commission of Inquiry has nothing against the backdrop of Papua New Guinea losing K3billion in the process.

PM Marape said he had answered all the questions raised by Namah in the February 2020 session of Parliament.

Marape further questioned why Namah is wishing to disband the inquiry or to protect someone.

On a similar note, the Prime Minister says he has nothing to hide about the purchase of the Israeli generators in 2014.

PM Marape reiterated that he will not stop police from arresting anyone.

He maintains his stance to be a State witness in the saga.