27.7 C
Port Moresby
September 4, 2021

/
Momase News

PM address Lae workers over “no jab, no job policy”

by Lucy Kopana472

Prime Minister, James Marape, this morning addressed Lae International Hotel staff, who were protesting the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy being implemented by the hotel management.

Marape echoed words spoken on the floor of parliament three weeks ago, saying it was not compulsory for citizens to get vaccinated, however, work place safety is also important.

Marape said a team from Port Moresby including the National Pandemic Controller, David Manning, will be in Lae next week to meet with the Chamber of Commerce and business houses to address this.

This week, staff from several business houses in Lae protested the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy being enforced in their organizations.

Some have been forced to resign, and others terminated.

Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

Related posts

Kevin Rudd to visit PNG

EMTV Online

Sir Julius Remembers Late Daniels Bokap

EMTV Online

US Commits K7 Million to Combat COVID-19 in PNG

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!