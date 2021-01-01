PM address Lae workers over “no jab, no job policy”

Prime Minister, James Marape, this morning addressed Lae International Hotel staff, who were protesting the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy being implemented by the hotel management.

Marape echoed words spoken on the floor of parliament three weeks ago, saying it was not compulsory for citizens to get vaccinated, however, work place safety is also important.







Marape said a team from Port Moresby including the National Pandemic Controller, David Manning, will be in Lae next week to meet with the Chamber of Commerce and business houses to address this.

This week, staff from several business houses in Lae protested the ‘No Jab, No Job’ policy being enforced in their organizations.

Some have been forced to resign, and others terminated.