Park continues to reward guests through Wildlife promotion

While a lot of activities have gone on hold due to Covid restrictions, the Port Moresby Nature Park,

utilizing the advantage of its 30 acre land space, has come up with a fun yet educational activity to

reward its visitors and supporters.

The Nature Park’s current promotion connects people to wildlife through a Locate & Win Selfie Sticker

challenge, which is Covid Safe and self-directed.



There are four exclusive wildlife stickers placed in various locations around the Park for visitors to locate and take ‘selfies’ with in order to participate in the promotion. Participants are required to upload their ‘4 Selfies’ in front of the wildlife stickers onto Port Moresby Nature Park’s Facebook Page, tagging as many friends as they can.



The activity has fast become a favorite among kids; hence parents and guardians are welcome to enter the promotion with their kids’ ‘selfies’ using their Facebook profiles for parental consent.

This weekend will be the final weekend where families can participate in the activity. All four wildlife

stickers will be up at their various locations until noon on Monday 22nd November when the draw will

be done at the Port Moresby Nature Park.



The Nature Park thanks its supporters Holiday Inn & Suites and Enzo’s Express Takeaway for being the promotion’s Prize Sponsors. Participants and supporters of the promotion are encouraged