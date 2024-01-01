PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL TALLY UPDATES

United Sates of America has taken the lead with 30 gold, 38 silver and 35 bronze medals.

China is in the second spot with 29 gold,25 silver and 19 bronze medals.

Australia has moved up to third placing with 18 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals

France sits in the fourth placing with14 gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze medals

Great Britain, South Korea and Japan with 13 gold medals,

Netherland secured 11 gold medals

Italy with 10 gold medals,

And Germany with 8 gold medals

Papua New Guinea is yet to achieve a medal….