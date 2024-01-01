MALAMATA YAPO SHOW

By Tamara Agavi

The remote Malamata community nestled in the border of Enga and East Sepik provinces held their second Malamata Yapo Cultural festival this week.

Provincial Member for Enga, Sir Peter Ipatas and National Cultural Commission Executive Director Steven Kilanda both officiated the start of Cultural Show.

Sir Peter officially commissioned the Malamata Yapo Cultural Centre and through the Malamata Cultural festival reaffirmed his commitment to work closely with the office of the National Cultural Commission (NCC).

He said the National Cultural Commission is doing very well by going rural thus, Enga Provincial Government is committed to work in collaboration and in partnership with NCC to drive cultural programs and

Sir Peter thanked the National Cultural Commission for capturing Enga province as one of its key partners in promoting, developing, preserving, protecting, and safeguarding our intangible cultural heritages.

The Provincial Member also pledged K10, 000. 00 to the Malamata Yapo Cultural festival.

The cultural spectacle took place on Wednesday, 7th of August, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sir Peter announced that his provincial Government will help children from Malamata and the surrounding communities attend teachers and Nursing colleges in the province.

He added that the Enga Provincial Government will forge a partnership arrangement through a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the rural airstrip agency and MAF to begin services to the remote community.

Last year, he committed K200, 000. 00 of which K80, 000.00 was released for various development projects such as the upgrading of the Malamata airstrip and getting a sawmill for the Malamata Community School among other projects.