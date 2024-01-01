Highlands Islands Momase News News Bulletin Southern

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS MEDAL TALLY

by Natasha Ovoi0155

Credits: Olympic Games Paris 2024

Below are the top 10 ranking countries in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as of 31st of July, 2024.

Meanwhile, PNG has yet to gain a medal.

RANK                                 COUNTRY                                 GOLD          SILVER       BRONZE         TOTAL

1Japan72413
2People’s Republic of China66214
3Australia64111
4France59418
5Republic of Korea53311
6United States of America4111126
7Great Britain45312
8Italy34411
9Canada2226
10Hong Kong2013

