PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS MEDAL TALLY

Credits: Olympic Games Paris 2024
Below are the top 10 ranking countries in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as of 31st of July, 2024.
Meanwhile, PNG has yet to gain a medal.
RANK COUNTRY GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
|1
|Japan
|7
|2
|4
|13
|2
|People’s Republic of China
|6
|6
|2
|14
|3
|Australia
|6
|4
|1
|11
|4
|France
|5
|9
|4
|18
|5
|Republic of Korea
|5
|3
|3
|11
|6
|United States of America
|4
|11
|11
|26
|7
|Great Britain
|4
|5
|3
|12
|8
|Italy
|3
|4
|4
|11
|9
|Canada
|2
|2
|2
|6
|10
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|1
|3