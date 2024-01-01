TEACHERS IN JIWAKA PROVINCE WARNED TO PERFORM WELL

By John Mori

Teachers who are serving Jiwaka Province are now warned to perform their duties diligently and produce result because the process for selecting teachers in the province will be very tough.

This was revealed by the Jiwaka Principal Advisor for Education Division and Chairman of Education Board, Andrew Kuk during the recent education board meeting in Minz.

Mr. Kuk said all teachers starting from elementary up to secondary school, including all TVET schools are encouraged to perform well if they want to maintain their current teaching positions.

He revealed that many teachers secure positions but are not in schools to take post and serve.

“Our selection process of selecting teachers next year will be based on merit and performance output so the onus is on all teachers to shape up or ship out.” He said.

Mr. Kuk highlighted that more teachers are graduating out of colleges and universities, however there are limited teaching positions.

He also added that teachers found to be absent from teaching in school for three or more days will be put off payroll unless they have valid reasons otherwise.