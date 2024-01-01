BELT SHOWCASED DURING RUGBY LEAGUE MATCH IN WABAG

By Mortimer Yangharry

During the half time match between the Kumul Mineral Holdings (KMH) Mioks and the Kroton Hela Wigmen at Aipus Oval recently , Jackson Newman the 70kg Division National Kickboxing champion from Enga Province held up his belt high to a jubilant crowed.

Jackson Newman is the 70 kg Division Kickboxing champion who won the championship belt during the recently concluded LAST MAN STANDING NATIONAL KICKBOXING CHAMPIONSHIP held in Port Moresby

Provincial Sports Coordinator Jonah Mackay said that Newman is from Sopas village in the Wabag District who recently took part in the PNG National Kickboxing Tournament and have set track records by winning several titles.

“The 70kg Kickboxing Division Championship Belt was won by Enga Province, where the championship will be defended after every six months,” Mackay said.

He highlighted that Kickboxing was a new sport in the province but was gaining momentum as several kickboxing clubs were already registered and operating, namely;

1.Wapenamanda Linston Kickboxing Club, Wapenamanda District

2.Birip Kickboxing Club, Wabag District

3.Malipin Kickboxing Club, Wabag District

4.G Club Kickboxing Club, Wabag District

Mackay is optimistic of new interests from other districts as many interested individuals have expressed interest in participating in Kickboxing.