Locally produced coconut oil from East Sepik now selling at SnS outlets

A project initiated by the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare has borne fruit with CPL Group now selling locally produced Coconut Oil products from Mushu Island in East Sepik Province.

Made out of ingenuity passed from generation to generation, the cold-pressed oils are a testament to the island’s pre-independence history that has made the people of Mushu Island resilient over the years.

The products include body massage oil and cooking oil and are now selling at all Stop n’ Shop and City Pharmacy Outlets in Port Moresby.

The products were launched during the week by representatives from the CPL group, East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, and Dulciana Somare-Brash.