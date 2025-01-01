OVER 2,000 MOROBE STUDENTS TO RECEIVE SPONSORSHIP

By Jessica Nui

Over two thousand students from 60 tertiary institutions in the country will receive sponsorship from Morobe Provincial Government under its scholarship scheme.

A total of 2,625 applicants of the Gerson Solulu Scholarship program have been accepted for this year, and will be sponsored to study in 60 institutions around the country.

Chairman for Babafic Trust Funds Rev Elymas Bakung said, “Estimate for last year would have been about 5,000 plus students applied. This is almost 4,000 students applied. The actual figure according to our record is 3,624 applicants and out of these 2,625 students have been accepted and given the scholarship in the total of 60 intuitions in the country.”

From the K20 million approved from this year’s provincial budget,15 more institutions were added to last year’s 45 selected institutions.

Chairman Ba kung revealed funds have been made available with payments set to be made to institutions.

“By next week we will begin to do payments to the major schools, which will be the universities,” he said.

Rev Bakung said this year was a pleasant change to the chaos usually experienced in previous years.

He said since going online, the application process has progressed well and managed with minimal issues faced.

Meanwhile, student whose applications were unsuccessful are encouraged not to give up but to further upgrade their marks and reapply next year with certified documents.