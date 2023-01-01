OTML APPOINTS ENVIRONMENT MANAGER

Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has announced the appointment of Erizo Kepe to the role of Manager, Environment Department.

Ms Kepe was acting in this role since April 1st 2022 until her appointment on the 13th of February.

Ms Kepe’s appointment brings the total number of women managers in OTML to eight. As part of its Vision 2025, OTML aims to increase the number of women in the organization to 20% and have 25% in leadership roles by 2025.

OTML’s Acting General Manager, Community and Operations Support, Jesse Pile said Ms Kepe has demonstrated her leadership capabilities to lead the OTML environment team.

“Ok Tedi is an equal opportunity employer, and diversity and inclusion are paramount to our success. Women play an important role when given the leadership opportunity, as individuals, for the company and the country as a whole,” Pile said.

Ms Kepe first joined OTML as a graduate trainee through the Company’s Graduate Development program in 2004. Since then, she has held various senior roles within the department as Senior Advisor Geochemistry in 2016 and Superintendent Riverine Management in 2020.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Papua New Guinea in 2003.