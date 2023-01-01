Today is International Digital Learning Day and students enrolled at Buk Bilong Pikinini’s Koki Markets Library Learning Centre will be showcasing the program content.

BbP is launching its Digital Learning Program, this was developed in house for 5-year-olds. The goal of this program is to ensure children have access to safe and appropriate content in the online world.

As technology rapidly advances, children are increasingly exposed to online platforms and apps via devices like phones, tablets and computers. However, little is done to ensure that the content they have access to is safe and appropriate.

According to a recent press release from BbP, to support children enrolled in the organization’s Early Childhood Education program to gain digital skills and use technology to support their curriculum learning, BbP has developed a Digital Learning program, which provides them with a safe environment to learn as well as culturally and age-appropriate materials.

The students learn on tablets and only spend around ½ hour a week on digital learning. The program includes the BbP app, which supports the children’s curriculum learning via games and contains word recognition, phonics and spelling. The app features children looking just like themselves, having fun as they go through the games. The app has been designed to closely align with the BbP syllabus and the games and levels of reading become progressively more difficult each Term.

The children can also find audio books, stories and flipbooks of BbP’s own published readers and picture books, which have been developed especially for cultural appropriateness and to ensure the children can recognize themselves in the books they read.

All content accessible to these children has been vetted to guarantee children’s online safety.