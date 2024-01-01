ORCHIDS KNOCKED OUT

Papua New Guinea Orchids has been knocked out of the Pacific Cup, after losing 34-12 against Fetu Samoa in the promotion-relegation clash at the CommBank Stadium in Sydney.

Despite a determined effort, the Orchids could not overcome their tough opponents, who now secure a promotion to tier 1, advancing to compete with New Zealand and Australia next year.

Meanwhile the relegated PNG Orchids will now play in the Pacific Bowl against Fiji, Cook Island Moanas

The loss signifies a need to regroup and focus on qualification matches next year.