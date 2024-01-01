GRAHAM OSBORNE, KEY FIGURE IN PNG’S SPORTS AND MEDIA SECTORS, PASSES AWAY AT 77

Graham Osborne, a prominent figure in Papua New Guinea’s sports and media sectors, has passed away at the age of 77. His untimely death occurred in Brisbane, Australia, and was confirmed over the weekend by close family members and community leaders.



Osborne, originally from New Zealand, made Papua New Guinea his home for over 30 years, during which he became an integral part of the country’s rugby and sports scene, as well as a key figure in the media and entertainment industries. He held leadership roles in both rugby union and rugby league, serving as either Board Chairman or Board Director for various sports organisations throughout his time.



In 2018, Osborne was appointed to the Board of EMTV, where he became a valued and influential member. His extensive network of contacts, built over decades of service and involvement, helped the station establish important connections across various sectors. EMTV’s Board Chairman, Paul Morgan, expressed his condolences, highlighting Osborne’s integral role within the organisation.

“Graham was not just a Board member; he was our ‘Resident Director,’ working closely with our CEO and management team to overcome challenges and achieve key goals,” said Morgan. “His dedication to the betterment of Papua New Guinea was evident in everything he did. He will be greatly missed.”



Osborne also became a familiar face to many as Judge Ozzie on EMTV’s Vocal Fusion, where he earned the affectionate nickname “Papa Bear” from fellow judge Lavina Williams. His love for music and commitment to the show’s success were clear throughout his nine-year journey as a judge, beginning in 2015 and continuing until this year’s Season 11. Even in the face of health challenges, Osborne remained determined to show up and contribute to this Season 11’s production and delivery.



Patricia Popei, EMTV’s Production Manager and Executive Producer for Vocal Fusion, shared fond memories of Osborne’s time on the show. “Graham was truly one of a kind. He lived his life with passion and dedication, much like the lyrics of Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way,’” said Popei. “When I first met Graham, he was the Karaoke King at his established Ozzies and The Bistro at Ela Beach, where he loved bringing people together. From there, he became an incredibly loyal judge on Vocal Fusion, supporting both established and up-and-coming talent in music.”



Popei continued, “Graham had deep ties within the business and music worlds in PNG. He knew everyone—from legends to rising stars—and was always a true believer in local talent. He had an unwavering love for Papua New Guinea, its people, and its culture.”



Lesieli Vete, EMTV’s Chief Executive Officer, expressed her sadness upon hearing of Osborne’s passing. “Graham Osborne was a true Papua New Guinean at heart, despite his blue eyes and blonde hair,” said Vete. “He was an inspiring mentor and coach who played a pivotal role in our weekly management meetings. He was always willing to help, to guide, and to carry out missions with us. Graham fostered positivity during challenging times and was a champion for the team. His presence will be deeply missed by all of us at EMTV.”



Osborne’s impact on Papua New Guinea extended far beyond his work at EMTV. He was an advocate for rugby, a champion of local talent, and a passionate promoter of the country’s diverse culture. As a restaurateur, he supported the use of local organic produce, showcasing the richness of Papua New Guinea’s natural resources.



The passing of Graham Osborne marks the loss of a true friend to the people of Papua New Guinea and a figure whose contributions to the country’s development will be remembered for years to come.