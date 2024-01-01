OPPOSITION RESPONDS TO PM

Leader of the Opposition Douglas Tomuriesa has denounced Prime Minister in the strongest terms after he issued a statement insinuating that members of the Opposition are trying to incite protests against his regime.

Mr. Tomuriesa described the statement as unbecoming and a new low point for prime minister trying to shield criticism from his regime.

Mr. Tomuriesa said: “The assertion that the Opposition or our ‘agents’ are trying to incite protests among universities is completely false and amounts to a crazy conspiracy theory. “I don’t know who is advising the prime minister, but it is a complete mockery of the prime minister’s office to peddle allegations and conspiracy theories against the Opposition.

“To insinuate and declare that genuine citizen action to protest against the government is being backed by the Opposition is a telltale sign of authoritarianism, when a leader does not listen to his own people’s criticisms and believes his enemies are out to get him.” he said.

Mr. Tomuriesa said that prime minister is simply trying to look for a scapegoat to blame should any protests arise and is another attempt to attack those who are standing up against him.

Mr. Tomuriesa said if the universities wish to challenge the government on their failure to lead this country, it is their democratic right to do so.

“The university students around the country are experiencing the same hardships we all are facing. Hardships with accommodation, purchasing their meals, budgeting their income, and paying for school fees. “If they feel the need to rally and protest to publicly demonstrate their frustrations in a peaceful manner, then that is their democratic right to do so. Peaceful protests are a freedom guaranteed by all democracies.”