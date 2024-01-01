WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT TO ESTABLISH COMMUNITY JUSTICE SERVICE CENTER

Crime Prevention Coordination Branch with the Department of Justice and Attorney General Jessie Ikio (right) receiving the K400,000 cheque payment from the Second Secretary to Finance Minister Manaseh Kawai (middle) in Port Moresby.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) has partnered with the Department of Justice and Attorney General to establish a Community Justice Service Centre (CJSC) in Wapenamanda District which is first of its kind in Enga Province.

Wapenamanda Open MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok confirmed the payment of K400,000 counterpart funding to start off as land has already been identified to build this important, community law and order infrastructure costing a total of K1.2 million.

Minister Kaeok confirmed that the Department of Justice and Attorney General will provide the remaining K800,000 counterpart funding to have this court facility established in Wapenamanda District.

Assistant Director of Crime Prevention and Coordination Branch (CPCB) with the Department of Justice and Attorney General Jessie Ikio received the K400,000 from Second Secretary to the Finance Minister Manaseh Kawai recently in Port Moresby.

Assistant Director Ikio explained that this roll-out plan derived its authority from national government’s policy direction of parking funding and resources at the service delivery points in the province, especially in the district and Local Level Governments(LLGs).

“Obviously, it is designed towards ensuring the delivery of law and justice services are seen to be down in the district and most importantly at the LLG and ward level,” Ikio said.

He mentioned that the establishment of the CJSC in Wapenamanda district will enable easier access to law and justice services for the community.