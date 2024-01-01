PRIME MINISTER URGES STUDENTS TO RESIST ANTI-GOVERNMENT AGITATORS

Prime Minister James Marape has issued a strong warning against attempts by certain figures, allegedly aligned with some Opposition MPs, to incite student protests against the Government.

Prime Minister Marape emphasized that students should not be swayed by anti-government elements attempting to provoke unrest.

This follows reports indicating that these elements have been actively trying to infiltrate students across the country to stir up antigovernment sentiment.

The Prime Minister expressed concern that the nation is still recovering from January 10 riots and looting, which resulted in an estimated K2 billion in damages.

He attributed these events to the actions of anti-government agitators. “Our intelligence is that certain Opposition MPs have sent their agents to colleges and universities to stir up students to cause strife, and infiltrating student leadership to run their political agenda,” said Prime Minister Marape. “Police are processing this information. “I call on all students and right-thinking Papua New Guineans not to fall prey to the vultures lurking out there wanting to cause stress on our society.