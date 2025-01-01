OPERATION OPEN HEART APPRECIATES AIR NIUGINI FOR THEIR HELPING HAND IN SAVING LIVES

By Parker Tambua

Chairlady for Operation Open Heart Foundation Catharine Johnston reflected on continuous support Air Niugini has given to save lives of children with heart defects.

The airline has been a strong partner of Open Heart since 1995 and to date, the foundation has saved over 800 lives. In a recent press conference Ms Johnston highlighted an emergency case last year were a patient needed a mechanical valve within 24 hours and Air Niugini stepped in to airlift the medical device from Sydney to Port Moresby.

“In desperation to save a life I made a call to Air Niugini CEO to ask him if he could have one of our doctors to go and pick up several valves in Sydney,” Johnston said.

“We had to go and bring it so we did an emergency trip to Sydney and we made it within a day. Our doctor left in the morning, stayed overnight and returned with the valves the next morning.

“That was fantastic. So the valve arrived at the airport, straight into the operating theater and into patient’s heart. That’s what we say having a relationship and partnership with a major organsation like Air Niugini and we say thank you.”

Johnston thanked the airline for its continued support in airlifting medical equipment and providing free tickets to the Open Heart medical team who travel around the country.

Air Niugini CEO Gary Seddon praised the work that Operation Open Heart Foundation has done in the country by saving the lives of people especially children. Mr Seddon reassured that the airline will continue to provide support and to add to that, the CEO pledged to cover the costs of 16 children and their guardians from outside centers who need to travel to Port Moresby to undergo heart surgeries.

“Air Niugini’s support demonstrates more than a medical intervention but it is about giving children a second chance of life,” Mr Seddon said.