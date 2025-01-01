ONLY YOUTH TO REACH TERTIARY LEVEL

An only youth from the Manjamai village in Karawari LLG of Angoram District, has overcome many obstacles to pursue tertiary education, despite the limited access to education services in his area.

With the support of Tree of Life Foundation, Jacob Roy will continue his academic journey at St Benedict, Divine Word University, Wewak campus.

Roy is the first students in his community to reach a tertiary institution. Coming from a LLG where education is often out of reach for many, Roy made the bold decision to continue his studies outside of his district.

His journey led him to Divine Word University’s Wewak campus, where he is currently enrolled in a Diploma in Teaching course.

Before his enrollment, another challenge presented itself in which he had to pay a 75% compulsory fee to continue his second year in the Diploma in teaching course at St Benedict’s DWU campus, in a charitable gesture, the Tree of Life Foundation, a non government organization, dedicated to supporting the underprivileged people of Angoram, sponsored Jacob Roy to continue his academic journey.

“I come from a family of subsistence farmers. My parents are unable to support my education due to financial constraints. I completed my Grade 12 in 2018 outside of Angoram District but had to stay home for five years because I could not afford school fees. Despite the challenges, I managed to enroll at Divine Word University Wewak Campus to pursue a Diploma in Teaching. I am now entering my second year, but I currently fall short of the 75% compulsory fee required. The Tree of Life Foundation has kindly helped me cover this fee, allowing me to continue my studies. “Roy said.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Tree of Life Foundation for their support, allowing him to continue his education and move closer to achieving his dream of becoming a teacher.

Michael Koimo, the director of the Tree of Life Foundation, spoke about the challenges Jacob has faced.

Mr. Koimo highlighted the difficult reality that many families in rural villages like Manjamai face, where income from small-scale farming is barely enough to cover basic living expenses, let alone school fees. Jacob’s case is especially significant as he is the first person from Manjamai village to pursue higher education, breaking a 50-year record of no educated sons or daughters from the village.

Michael Koimo said “It is disheartening to reflect on Roy’s story on the eve of the 50th Independence celebrations of our country. While we plan to celebrate progress and development, it’s important to acknowledge the significant gaps that remain in terms of service delivery, especially in rural areas like Manjamai village. The government has not done enough to bridge these gaps, leaving communities isolated from the opportunities that education provides.”

The Tree of Life Foundation has called on the community to support Roy, ensuring that he completes his education without further financial struggles.