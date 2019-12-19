31 C
Port Moresby
December 19, 2019

Health News

Numu On Health Inquiry

by Lucy Kopana93

Following reports of medicine shortages and the Public Accounts Committee’s inquiry into the issue, Eastern Highlands governor, Peter Numu, says this inquiry has to be made a priority.

Mr. Numu confirmed that his province was also affected by a shortage of medicine, and said those responsible have to be investigated.

Governor Numu, said medicine shortages have been an ongoing issue and because of the shortage of basic drugs in health facilities, patients are being prescribed medication to buy in pharmacies.

“Since I got elected, medical supplies have been a big problem in the province. I have personally supported many people and this is not right… I have to buy medicine for them, even for my family as well.”

Health Centres in the Eastern Highlands Province receive their medical supplies from the Area Medical Store (AMS) in Lae.

A health official who did not wish to be named confirmed that the health centres get their supplies every two months, however, this is sometimes delayed. When they receive their supplies, they get less than what they order.

This issue is being faced by health facilities nationwide.

Last month the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) started an inquiry into the distribution of medical supplies.

They found that some of the companies engaged in delivering supplies were not qualified or experienced. These findings will be investigated by police.

Mr. Numu said this inquiry must be a priority because a lot of people have suffered.

“Whoever in the health department is responsible for this medicine shortage, I personally want them to be crucified under the laws of Papua New Guinea.”

By Lucy Kopana – EMTV News – Lae

Lucy Kopana
Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

Related posts

Fines Will Be Raised for Traffic Offenders

EMTV Online

More Materials Needed to Cater for School Population at Omili Primary

Julie Badui-Owa

Help Police Force, Solve PNG’s Law and Order Problems

EMTV Online

About Us

EMTV Logo

EMTV is Papua New Guinea’s oldest and largest television station and has been the country’s window to the world for over three decades. EMTV offers a free-to-air, general entertainment television channel and provides one of the most respected and trusted sources of news and information in the country today.

error: Content is protected !!