Numu On Health Inquiry

Following reports of medicine shortages and the Public Accounts Committee’s inquiry into the issue, Eastern Highlands governor, Peter Numu, says this inquiry has to be made a priority.

Mr. Numu confirmed that his province was also affected by a shortage of medicine, and said those responsible have to be investigated.

Governor Numu, said medicine shortages have been an ongoing issue and because of the shortage of basic drugs in health facilities, patients are being prescribed medication to buy in pharmacies.

“Since I got elected, medical supplies have been a big problem in the province. I have personally supported many people and this is not right… I have to buy medicine for them, even for my family as well.”

Health Centres in the Eastern Highlands Province receive their medical supplies from the Area Medical Store (AMS) in Lae.

A health official who did not wish to be named confirmed that the health centres get their supplies every two months, however, this is sometimes delayed. When they receive their supplies, they get less than what they order.

This issue is being faced by health facilities nationwide.

Last month the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) started an inquiry into the distribution of medical supplies.

They found that some of the companies engaged in delivering supplies were not qualified or experienced. These findings will be investigated by police.

Mr. Numu said this inquiry must be a priority because a lot of people have suffered.

“Whoever in the health department is responsible for this medicine shortage, I personally want them to be crucified under the laws of Papua New Guinea.”

By Lucy Kopana – EMTV News – Lae