NSL Northern Update

The 5th round of the Northern Conference leg of the National Soccer League in Lae ended over the weekend, with Lae City FC continuing their winning streak topping.

The Sepik FC on the other hand registered their first win of the season defeating Northern Youths FC 1-nil, and Lae City Dwellers managed a single goal for the 1-nil win over Morobe United FC.

Lae FC leads the northern conference at the end of round 5 with 4 straight wins ahead of Lae City Dwellers running second with 3 wins from 5 games.

On third place is Morobe United with 2 wins from 4 games so far.

Sepik FC registered their first 3 points for the season after last weekends game while Northern Youths are yet to find their winning combination, lagging at the bottom of the table.

In round six of competition, the Northern Youths will go up against Morobe United, Sepik FC will take on Lae City FC, and the Lae City Dwellers against the Morobe Wawens.

Madang based Tusbab Stallions are on bye.