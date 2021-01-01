Chamber congratulates government on positive action on Papua LNG Project

Papua New Guinea Chamber of Mines and Petroleum congratulates the Marape-Basil

government for its positive action on resource projects, which it says, the country urgently

needs to get moving, and to provide economic support to the national economy.

Last Friday (August 20th) the government tabled, debated, and overwhelmingly passed the

Oil and Gas, Papua LNG Project Amendment Bill, 2021 79 votes to 0.

Chamber President, Anthony Smaré said, the Government’s passage of this important

legislative changes illustrates the sincere commitment from the government of the need to

get the Papua LNG Project off the ground. All parties recognize that we need the Papua LNG

Project to go into construction to provide a boost to the economy, create jobs and business

opportunities for PNG businesses and boost revenue from the government to keep funding

essential services to our people.

Mr. Smaré acknowledged the sincerity of government through Petroleum Minister, Kerenga

Kua, in explaining the significant costs involved in a project like the Papua LNG Project.

“Given the significant capital intensity of the Papua LNG Project, which will be around 10

Billion US Dollars to 12 Billion US dollars, it must be financed using a combination of debt

from lenders and equity from project sponsors, or joint venture partners,” Minister Kua told

Parliament when tabling the bill.

“Mr. Speaker, the Papua LNG Project participants are currently progressing the technical

work necessary, so that the two Papua LNG Project Liquification trains may proceed within

the PNG LNG Projects site at Caution Bay. Once this is complete, and following the start of

FEED, they will submit an application for a Petroleum Development License,” Mr. Kua

explained in parliament.

“Prompt passage of the proposed bill during this parliamentary session, will demonstrate to sponsors, LNG buyers and financiers, the State’s continued full commitment to the Papua LNG Project, contract sanctity, and the fiscal regulatory regime, contemplated by the Papua LNG Project Gas Agreement. This is why we are proposing this bill for approval today,” said Kua.

“The passing of this amendment bill is the first positive sign industry has seen that indicates

to investors in the extractives sector, that government is mindful of returning investor confidence to the levels they were at, before the closure of the Porgera mine.”

Mr. Smaré echoed Minister Kua’s acknowledgment that the passing of this amendment bill,

would help improve confidence of investors in the resource sector, which has recently been

on the decline.

“The Chamber, as a representative of its members in the resources sector, has always

highlighted the need for a stable, regulatory and legislative environment. This ensures that

investor confidence remains high and keeps the focus on Papua New Guinea as a viable

investment destination,” Mr. Smaré said.