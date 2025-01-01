WHP DWU STUDENT’S REP EXPRESSES GRATITUDE TO GOVERNOR RAPA FOR SAFE TRAVEL

By Ken Jacob, DWU Journalism Student

Western Highlands students at Divine Word University (DWU) have expressed gratitude to Western Highlands Governor Wai Rapa for ensuring their safe travel to attend their graduation in Madang today.

The former president of DWU Western Highlands Students Association (WHP-SA), former President Nathan Rhyan Charles who graduated today said, governor Rapa arranged a police escort from the Mt. Hagen Police Force to provide security along the Highlands Highway, allowing students and their families to attend the graduation ceremony today.

“We sincerely thank you for your quick response and support. Your prompt action to ensure the DWU graduates and their families travel safely to Madang is deeply appreciated,” Charles stated.

He also extended appreciation to Mt. Hagen Police Provincial Commander John Sagom and his officers for their efforts in facilitating the escort.

“Their quick response and continuous support are essential, and we truly appreciate their dedication and hard work,” he said.

Additionally, the former WHPSA president thanked WHP government representatives, including Merolyn Tep and Charity Rawuth, for their contributions in making the necessary travel arrangements.

“This has been a challenging time, but your leadership, along with the assistance of the Mt. Hagen Police, the Police Force, and the WHP Government representatives, have made it possible for us to celebrate the graduation safely. We are grateful for everyone’s contributions,” Charles added.

The support from the Western Highlands Provincial Government has been instrumental in ensuring the safety and smooth travel of the graduating students and their families during this critical time.