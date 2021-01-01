Northern to receive five million kina carbon support

Northern Governor Gary Juffa, expressed his gratitude toward Prime Minister, James Marape after the announcement of K5 Million to implement the Managalas Forest Carbon Pilot Project in Oro.

PM Marape’s commitment is indicative of the Marape/Basil Government’s strong commitment towards conserving our wide range of forests and biodiversity for many generations to come.

“I am grateful our Prime Minister is physically in Afore as it signals his strong belief and desire to strengthen wherever possible our collective conservation efforts for our ecology,” said Juffa

“I want to also pay special homage to the custodians of this vast land masse, “ The Managalas Plateau ” as their acceptance of this initiative is the driving force for conservation in Oro and PNG as a nation.”

Juffa said, the Managalas Forest Carbon Pilot Project belongs to the people of Managalas and Oro Province and all its activities will be documented in detail and published transparently with every Toea accounted in full.

He was pleased to make known to PM Marape and the nation of Papua New Guinea the uniqueness of this announcement, as carbon trading credits are usually given for conservation areas.

“In Managalas case, the project is a sustainable integrated land development vehicle where the actual rainforest is conserved whilst surrounding grasslands reforested agricultural crops such as coconuts, coffee trees, cocoa trees and even timber forestry.”

PM Marape when announcing the five million kina co-funding support said he was confident in Governor Juffa’s leadership and wants the project to get off the ground.

“We don’t want to just come and talk – we want to get this project off the ground. This funding is to ensure what we are talking about becomes a reality. The benefits of this project will not come immediately and will take some time but it will benefit their children and generations to come there on for many more years to come,” said PM Marape

“I urge you all to use this opportunity go into SMEs and the government will give price support so that you sell your produce at a good K6 per kilo for coffee and K3 per Kilo for cocoa. The government will also set up buying hubs in the districts so that the people do not have to travel all the way to Popondetta to sell your produce,” said PM Marape

Prime Minister James Marape flew by helicopter into the Managalas Plateau to the Afore sub station on Monday to officially launch the Managalas Forest Carbon Pilot Project. He was accompanied by host Governor Gary Juffa and senior government officials and received cordially by the Managalas people.