NID IMPORTANT TO ACCESSING SERVICES

By Vicky Baunke



THE National identification registration is one of the key requirements that sets the foundation for citizens to access government services, says official.



Eastern Highlands Provincial NID Registrar Ronald Wolfie explains that while there has been a boost of SME services especially reaching the remote areas in the country, NID is a requirement that must run alongside for local SME owners to open bank accounts and access other financial and banking services in the country.



Mr Wolfie said the benefits of NID goes a long way not only for the rural population and local farmers and SME owners but is also a requirement in employment opportunities, recruitments, business travels, overseas studies and scholarships.



He said the NID service also cuts down on fraud cases in the country and helps to identify genuine citizens of the country for employment and is the way forward for development and services.



Mr Wolfie, also made an appeal to district administrations through the respective MPs to ensure everyone in their electorate are being registered so that they have that database to provide the much needed services and ensuring no one is left behind.



He said this can be done with the purchase of NID mobile kits that can be used to carry out the registration process.



However, the Unggai Bena District is the only district in the Eastern Highlands Province and the Highlands region, that has completed its NID registration for its population in cooperation with the provincial NID office in Goroka.

