NHC awards contract

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has signed a contract agreement with local company, Ikupu Engineers and Partners Ltd (IEP) for a detail Engineering Design and Documentation of a Gravity Trunk Sewerage Pipeline for the multi-million Kina Durand Farm Housing project in Port Moresby.

Approximately 2.5 km,this sewerage pipeline will run from McGregor Police barracks through Durand Farm to Waigani Sewerage Treatment Lagoons at 8 mile in the Nations Capital.

NHC managing Director, Henry J Mokono was patriotic and expressed confidence in PNG local engineering firms as they can do the same or better job like any other.

Mokono said waste water management was an important component of the Durand Farm – a flagship project of the NHC and despite the odds , he determines to have the Durand Farm project operational sooner rather than later.

IEP managing director, Daniel Ikupu said he was not new to the Durand Farm project having served as a lead civil engineer with Eda Ranu and was engaged during the construction phase of the Durand Farm project.

He thanked the Marape-Basil Government, Minister for Housing and Urbanization, Justin Tkatchenko, and the NHC managing director, for having the confidence and awarding this contract to his company.

The company which started in 2010 is currently engaging in a similar but bigger project for the Tari township in Hela Province.