NGCB LAUNCHED FIRST INSTITUTIONAL HOUSE

PNG National Gaming Control Board launched its first Institutional House yesterday, within the Toea Housing Estate which is located at Taurama in the National Capital District.

The institutional house is the first to be completed with 9 more still under construction. The NGCB housing policy is aligned with the Government’s priority to connect PNG infrastructure as outlined in the Medium Term Development Plan IV.

NGCB Staff House Ownership Policy was first launched in 2016. To date, the housing scheme has seen positive outcomes, since its launch 25 NGCB staff (Owners) have received houses under the Policy, an additional seven (7) staff houses are still under construction and will be delivered this year, so overall 32 NGCB staff are eligible for the housing scheme.

NGCB CEO, Imelda Agon elaborated on their newly launched project. She stated, “we have embarked on the institutional house so that we can be able to attract the right candidates for the positions that we are having difficulties to fill. This institutional house will be for the NGCB contractors till they qualify for the housing scheme.”

The first institutional house took approximately 5 months to build by PNG owned contractor Sanamo Construction Limited and sub-contractor Pantreid Pacific Limited.

The high post house has 3 bedrooms, is fenced with brown goods.