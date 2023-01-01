NFA DONATES MEDICAL EQUIPMENT TO GEREHU HOSPITAL

By Cynthia Maku

The National Fisheries Authority has donated medical equipment to Gerehu Hospital in an effort to improve healthcare services in the community. The donation was made as part of the NFA’s Corporate Social Responsibility program to support health service in the country.

The medical equipment donated to the hospital includes a portable ultrasound machine, vital signs monitors, defibrillators, and other essential medical equipment. These items will help the hospital provide better care to patients and improve medical outcomes.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Managing Director of NFA Justin Ilakini said “we are proud to support the healthcare sector and contribute to the wellbeing of the communities we operate it. This donation is part of our commitment to improving health services in Papua New Guinea.”

The CEO of NCDPHA, Dr. Steven Yennie expressed his gratitude for the donation and emphasized the importance of having modern medical equipment in hospitals.

“This donation will enable us to provide better services to our patients and help us to save more lives,” said Dr. Yennie.

NFA’s donation is a significant boost to the healthcare sector in PNG, where access to modern medical equipment is often limited. The donation will help Gerehu hospital improve its capacity to diagnose patient outcomes.

The National Fisheries Authority is committed to supporting the communities where it operates and believes that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right for all. NFA remains committed to working with partners in the healthcare sector to improve healthcare services and outcomes in Papua New Guinea.