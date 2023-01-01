ENGA’S MULTI MILLION KINA PROJECT

By Lindy Suharupa

A multi-million-kina commercial development partnership understanding was undertaken between the Enga Provincial Government and CPL Group Limited in Wabag recently.

Under the arrangement, Enga Provincial Government will provide a portion of a prime land in Wabag town for the construction of two commercial buildings by CPL.

Major Pharmaceutical Company, City Pharmacy Limited under CPL Group has stepped up with this luxurious corporate decision to invest in Enga Province.

In a recent visit to Enga’s provincial capital Wabag, Sir Manesh Patel said CPL aims to construct a modern pharmacy which will also house a number of commercial entities in the heart of Wabag town and in turn servicing the Highlands Region.

“Considering the much-anticipated opening of the Enga Provincial Hospital and other impact projects including the re-opening of the Porgera Mine, the province needed improved corporate services for its growing working-class populace,” said Sir Manesh Patel.

Acting Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka said, “our provincial government is considering a piece of land in front of the current BSP building to erect the shopping complex.”

“This partnership is a milestone move that will greatly change the face of Wabag town in a bigger way.”

“I want to thanked CPL Group management for taking a bold step to invest in the province which was once described as Wild West.”

“I also want to praise my Governor Sir Peter Ipatas for welcoming this muli-million-kina project particularly when the province is moving to become the main centre for the Western-end with the Sepik Highway being undertaken to connect the three provinces of Enga, Southern Highlands and Hela.”

Enga province has some impact projects nearing construction or already established including Enga College of Nursing, Enga Teachers College, University of Goroka – Enga Campus, Huli-Open a Technical College and the Innovative University of Enga.