To begin the 5 days state Funeral program for Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu:

Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu’s casket has departed on a chartered flight from Jackson’s Airport this morning at around 9:06am for his Home Province East New Britain, for a public Funeral. Late Sir Namaliu’s family together with the Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, Police Commissioner David Manning and other dignitaries departed with the Casket.