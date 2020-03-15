NBC Daru To Undergo Major Maintenance

NBC Daru will be part of five provincial radio stations to undergo major renovations this year.

Last year the government allocated K1.5 million kina for the upgrade and maintenance of National Broadcasting Corporation radio stations throughout Papua New Guinea.

Renovations were done in Kerema, Lae and Kavieng stations. Daru, Wabag, Mt Hagen, Madang and Kokopo are expected to undergo renovations this year.

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu said that funds were made available through the Public Investment Program (PIP) budget this month for this major renovation work to commence.

The minister says their intention is for NBC to continue to renovate about five stations per year, so over the next 10 years, the National Broadcaster would have undertaken major renovations on almost all its provincial stations.

Minister Masiu also says while majority of the stations have been neglected over successive years and the need for rehabilitation and restorations are quite urgent, plans are in place to rehabilitation and modernization NBC stations throughout the country.

By Michelle Steven, EMTV News, Port Moresby