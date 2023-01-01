NATIONAL DISABILITY DAY COMMEMORATED

By Jim John

Persons with disabilities in North Fly District of Western Province commemorated the National Disability Day on the 29th of March 2023, advocating for their rights to development and services.

More than 60 representatives of persons with disabilities within North Fly District gathered at the Ningerum Rural Local Level Government located 72 kilometres along the Kiunga-Tabubil highway to observe the day.

Chairman of the district’s organization of disability David Elia spoke of the importance of the day and appealed to their leaders to include them in the development and services of the district so that they too can contribute to their district.

One such person with disability is Theo Katinggo in Kiunga, who performs well in leadership roles. Theo said, persons with disabilities are able to participate in playing sports, mechanic work, building house among others, therefore, in town and villages they can contribute their skills and abilities for change.

Women’s representative to North Fly District Development Authority (NFDDA) Nancy Smerewai, who also attended the event emphasized development partners and government agencies need to work together with women and disability by empowering them to realize their strengths and capabilities to be an agent of change in their villages.

All community members in Ningerum rural LLG were overwhelmed with people who participated in the event and commended their work like the Callan Services in Kiunga.

It was first of its kind in the history of North Fly District, local MP James Donald considered the persons with disabilities and youth to be part of the North Fly District Development Authority when its board members were sworn in, in November 2022.

Theo Katinggo is now the representative of people with disability to North Fly DDA.

He was sworn in November 2022 and will be working closely with the board members to ensure any planned activities carried out would also include people with disabilities within the district.