31 C
Port Moresby
September 9, 2020

Business News

NASFUND Hosts Inaugural Online Employer Conference

by Rayon Lakingu21
Share the News

More than 5000 people across PNG participated in NASFUND’s Inaugural Online Employer Conference.

The event hosted yesterday provided an opportunity for members to be kept informed on developments in NASFUND.

The presentation covered a range of topics from financials, to investments, properties, Information Technology and other member services.

Members were also provided an update on from the NASFUND Contributors Savings and Loans Society or NCSL.

NASFUND CEO Ian Tarutia says the online employer conference has enabled the fund to reach more members cost effectively and directly.

This has also enabled the fund to provide vital information to members, on how the fund is performing in this difficult time.

Questions from Members also provided them with an idea on what the members want.

The Managing Director further adding that the fund anticipates similar online interactions to continue in the future.

Graduated with a Bachelor in Arts, at University of Papua New Guinea, Major in Journalism and Public Relations and Minor in Political Science. Rayon is a new reporter with EMTV and is Interested in writing general stories. As a first time reporter in the media industry, he loves the challenges faced every day, and keen to learn more about the media, especially reporting for Television.

Related posts

PM O’Neill: Earthquake Recovery will take Time

EMTV Online

Police To Clamp Down School Fights

EMTV Online

Unitech’s Steady Decline: Engineering Student Numbers Drop

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!