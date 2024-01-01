MSME GRANTS PRESENTED TO GROUPS TO UTILIZE DURING KIMBE MARKET OPENING

Photos show the official opening of the Ward 3 Malawara Market in the Kimbe Urban LLG by the Talasea Open MP Freddie Kamui (second from right) recently. PICTURE SUPPLIED

The Talasea District Development Authority (TDDA) presented a total of K182,000 as Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Support Grants to 35 groups during the official commissioning of the Malawara Ward 3 Market in the Kimbe Urban LLG of Talasea District, West New Britain Province.

TDDA Chairman and local MP Freddie Kamui highlighted that the new Malawara Ward Market was built at a cost of K85,000 that will see the mothers and youths of the Kimbe Urban Wards 3, 4 and 5 to be actively involved in socio-economic activities to financially sustain themselves while utilizing the new market facilities.

The first term MP was accompanied by the Kimbe Fire Service Station officers who gave a traditional wash down of the new market facility signifying the opening of this economic enabling infrastructure for the public to use.

MP Kamui sincerely acknowledged the support and leadership provided by Kimbe Urban Town Mayor , Robin Ezekia in organizing the youths for their support in the successful completion of the new market facilities.

He mentioned that the K182,000 MSME Support Grants will be distribursed to 35 groups to encourage active local participation in the informal sector as more people are unemployed and are local farmers and fishermen alike.

The People’s Party parliamentary member also announced a donation of a brand new MAZDA BT50 vehicle to the Kimbe Fire Service that will be used to empower the fire station administration and operational capacity in the provincial capital of Kimbe and throughout the West New Britain Province.