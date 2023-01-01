MOTHER OF TWO SHOT DEAD

By Thelma Allingham

A mother of two from Morobe Province was shot dead yesterday morning in an attempt holdup along Sepik Inland Highway.

Steward Aitini who is the husband of the 23year old deceased mother, confirmed with this news room that his late wife was traveling from Yang Kok LLG in Nuku District to Maprik District when this incident occurred at around half past six in the morning at Warangon in Drekikir District.

Ainiti who is from Nuku District said his wife is a reseller of store goods in the village and was heading to Maprik on that Open Back Land Cruiser to get her supplies when she met her fate.

He added that they have managed to put a formal report at Maprik Police Station.

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Christopher Tomari also confirmed that this incident did occur and that he has advised for Maprik Police Station Commander to deploy a party to assess this situation and report back.

Late Hilda Wingepe was shot through her right ear drum on the moving vehicle and was declared dead upon arrival at Maprik Health Centre.

Aitini said Warangon, the site where the incident occurred is a red flagged zone that many Highway drivers are aware of because of the continuous holds up.

He added that the road conditions along this part of the road had deteriorated is also a contributing factor to a spiking increase in such criminal activities along that road.