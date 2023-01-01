AIR NIUGINI RESUME NORMAL OPERATION AT KAGAMUGA

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) has undertaken remedial works at the Mt Hagen Kagamuga Airport runway early last month has resulted in the downgrading of flights from Fokker Jet services to Dash 8 Aircrafts.

The overall repair work has been completed and Air Niugini Jet flights resumed normal operations this week.

Air Niugini has advised the travelling public that effective as of Tuesday 18th of April, the airline has resumed its Fokker Jet services to Mount Hagen’s Kagamuga Airport, Western Highlands Province.

Air Niugini Acting Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gary Seddon said safety is paramount in their operations, and Air Niugini appreciates the travelling public’s patience and understanding on these matters.

“The last six weeks of restricted operations at Mount Hagen has been inconvenience caused for both customers and business houses around Mount Hagen. However, we do appreciate the work done by NAC in repairing the runway to the standard required for jet aircraft,” Seddon said.