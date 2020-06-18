Morobe Provincial Government Signs MOU with Provincial Police to Train Police Reservist

The Morobe Provincial Government has signed an MOU with the provincial Royal Police Constabulary, to train police reservists and engage them in enforcing Law and order at the district levels.

The training program is the initiative of Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu, to minimize law and order issues in the province.

The program will be managed by the Morobe provincial police commander Alex N’Drasal and managed by the provincial administration.

It will be coordinated by former police commander Sam Inguba. The program will commence next month in Bulolo, Finschhafen and Markham.

The MOU for the training program was signed and handed over to Mr. Inguba this morning.